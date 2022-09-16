Does Donovan Mitchell Make The Cavs A Contender To Make The NBA Finals?

Skip to main content
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have three players that made the NBA All-Star Game in 2022 after trading for Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. They last made the NBA Finals in 2018 when they had LeBron James on the roster. Does Mitchell make them a contender?
The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin their season 33 days from Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada. 

They will be one of the most anticipated teams to watch this season, because of their recent acquisition of three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. 

Mitchell is only 26 years old and has made the NBA All-Star Game in the last three seasons while also never missing the NBA Playoffs in his five seasons with the Utah Jazz.  

Meanwhile, the Cavs went 44-38 last season, and they are adding him to mostly the same roster.

They also had two All-Stars in Darius Garland (22) and Jarrett Allen (24). 

Therefore, they now have three 2022 NBA All-Stars, all 26 years old or younger.

In addition, it's not like the roster is only filled with young players. 

Kevin Love is a five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion who has been to the NBA Finals four times.

Caris LeVert is 27 years old and is a solid veteran who averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.   

There is no question that they should be contending for a 50+ win season and a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The Brooklyn Nets are loaded, but they are a question mark, and it's not like the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, or Boston Celtics are unbeatable. 

No one should expect the Cavs to make the NBA Finals, but it would be no surprise if they had a deep playoff run. 

The franchise last made the NBA Finals in 2018 when they had LeBron James. 

They have done a great job at rebuilding the roster since his departure. 

