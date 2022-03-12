Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Jazz Game

The Sacramento Kings are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, but for the game they will be without two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The star power froward has been ruled out for the game due to personal reasons, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Sabonis began his season with the Indiana Pacers, but was traded to the Kings at the trading deadline last month.

While Sabonis is a very good player, the Kings are in a tough spot as they sit at the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 24-44 in the 68 games that they have played in this season, and will likely miss the playoffs.

