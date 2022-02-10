Domantas Sabonis' Status For Timberwolves-Kings Game

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in California on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have several new players.

Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday, were acquired in a trade from the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, and the three are available to make their debut for the Kings on Wednesday.

The status of Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-36 record in the 56 games that they have played.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 29-25 record in 54 games.

They have won each of their last five games.

