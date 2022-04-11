Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

Donavan Mitchell has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Donavan Mitchell has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Utah Jazz are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without Donovan Mitchell.  

The All-Star guard has been ruled out due to an illness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Jazz are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in the 81 goes that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17864110_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17876598_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings And Suns Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17286913_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17580752_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago