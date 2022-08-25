Donovan Mitchell's 3 Reported "Preferred" Destinations If He Were To Be Traded

The NBA is always full of trade rumors (especially over the offseason), and one of the hottest names in the league is three-time NBA All-Star from the Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell.

So far, he still remains on the Jazz with less than two months before the 2022-23 season kicks off.

On Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that the former Louisville star has not asked for a trade from the team.

However, if he were to get traded, then Jones says sources tell him the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and New York Knicks are the three "preferred" destinations.

Jones (via his story in The Athletic): "Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources. But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat."

Those three teams have been mentioned as possible suitors over a month now based on various reports.

Yet, it's still interesting that Jones says he hears that Mitchell would like to play for those teams if a trade did happen.

Last season was his fifth year in the NBA, and he averaged 25.9 points per game.

He has spent his entire career in Utah after being the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Jazz have never missed the NBA Playoffs in those five seasons.

Unfortunately, they have never made it out of the second-round, so it's possible that the team's ceiling has been met.

They already traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert during the offseason.

