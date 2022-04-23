WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert's Game Winning Alley-Oop

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert connected on an alley-oop with 11 seconds left in Game 4 that gave the Utah Jazz the win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks played a thriller on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz won the game by a score of 100-99.

With less than 12 seconds left the Jazz were down 99-98, but Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert connected an alley-oop that was the game-winner for the Jazz.

The difference between losing and winning that game might have been the entire season for the Jazz.

If they had lost, they would have had to go to Dallas for Game 5 on the verge of elimination in a 3-1 hole.

With the win, the series is now turned into a best of three, and the Jazz have guaranteed that a Game 6 will be played back in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers last season, while the Mavs also lost to the Clippers but in the first-round.

After several good regular seasons, the Jazz have still yet to make a deep run in the playoffs, so this is a very important postseason for them.

