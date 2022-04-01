Watch Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Dunk In Lakers-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at home in Salt Lake City by a score of 122-109 on Thursday evening.

During the win, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell threw down an incredible dunk, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Jazz improved to 46-31 in 76 games with the win, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings.

