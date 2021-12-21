Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About The Spider-Man Movie
    Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tweeted about the new Spider-Man movie.
    Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a several tweets about the new Spider-Man movie, and his posts can be seen embedded below. 

    Mitchell's tweet said: "Been trynna not spoil the movie… but are we finally allowed to discuss how crazy the new @SpiderManMovie was?!?! Is this a safe space?"

    He then quote tweeted his tweet with another tweet. 

    His second tweet said: "It's definitely the best one made!!" 

    Meanwhile, the Jazz are off to an incredible start to the 2021-22 season, because in their first 30 games they have gone 21-9, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.    

    Last season they had the best record in the entire NBA, but came up short in the playoffs losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round.   

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

