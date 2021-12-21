Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a several tweets about the new Spider-Man movie, and his posts can be seen embedded below.

Mitchell's tweet said: "Been trynna not spoil the movie… but are we finally allowed to discuss how crazy the new @SpiderManMovie was?!?! Is this a safe space?"

He then quote tweeted his tweet with another tweet.

His second tweet said: "It's definitely the best one made!!"

Meanwhile, the Jazz are off to an incredible start to the 2021-22 season, because in their first 30 games they have gone 21-9, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.

Last season they had the best record in the entire NBA, but came up short in the playoffs losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round.

Related stories on NBA basketball