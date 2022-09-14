Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell Reveals The Team He Thought He Was Going To Get Traded Too

Donovan Mitchell Reveals The Team He Thought He Was Going To Get Traded Too

On Wednesday, Donovan Mitchell met with the media for the first time since being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell revealed that he thought he was going to be traded to the New York Knicks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason, and on Wednesday, the 26-year-old was introduced to the media by the Cavs.

Mitchell had been in trade rumors for quite some time before actually getting traded on September 1.  

On Wednesday, Mitchell revealed to the media the team that he thought he would be traded too.   

"I thought it was New York, I'm not gonna lie to ya'll," Mitchell said. "Obviously, who doesn't wanna be home next to their mom? I haven't lived at home since I was like in the eighth grade. I've been in boarding school whatnot, so it woulda been nice. Like I said for me, once I found out I got traded and what we're going into, that trumped everything for me. I'm truly excited to be here, to be a part of this group, to be a part of this city." 

Mitchell also referenced the photo that went viral from when he was younger wearing a Cavs jersey and said that he grew up a LeBron James (and Cavs) fan. 

Last season, the former Louisville star averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebonds and 5.3 assists per game.

He led the Jazz to the NBA Playoffs for the fifth straight season (he's never missed the playoffs since being drafted in 2017) and made his third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game. 

The Cavs are coming off a season where they went 44-38 and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs because they lost their two play-in tournament games, but it was still their best record since the 2018 season. 

USATSI_15510299_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Reveals The Team He Thought He Was Going To Get Traded Too

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17127028_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Donovan Mitchell Reveals How He Found Out He Got Traded

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17631621_168388303_lowres
News

Dennis Schroder Deserves To Be On A Roster Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16841164_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

NBA Twitter Explodes Over Kyle Kuzma's Outfit For New York Fashion Week

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Unbelievable Video Of Devin Booker Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17769506_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Browns Welcome Donovan Mitchell To The City

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18249132_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Ja Morant The Cameraman?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17620827_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Posts 4 Photos Wearing Cavs Gear

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_5287318_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Atlanta Hawks Should Bring Back This 7x All-Star

By Ben Stinar