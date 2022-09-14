Donovan Mitchell Reveals The Team He Thought He Was Going To Get Traded Too

Three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason, and on Wednesday, the 26-year-old was introduced to the media by the Cavs.

Mitchell had been in trade rumors for quite some time before actually getting traded on September 1.

On Wednesday, Mitchell revealed to the media the team that he thought he would be traded too.

"I thought it was New York, I'm not gonna lie to ya'll," Mitchell said. "Obviously, who doesn't wanna be home next to their mom? I haven't lived at home since I was like in the eighth grade. I've been in boarding school whatnot, so it woulda been nice. Like I said for me, once I found out I got traded and what we're going into, that trumped everything for me. I'm truly excited to be here, to be a part of this group, to be a part of this city."

Mitchell also referenced the photo that went viral from when he was younger wearing a Cavs jersey and said that he grew up a LeBron James (and Cavs) fan.

Last season, the former Louisville star averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebonds and 5.3 assists per game.

He led the Jazz to the NBA Playoffs for the fifth straight season (he's never missed the playoffs since being drafted in 2017) and made his third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game.

The Cavs are coming off a season where they went 44-38 and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs because they lost their two play-in tournament games, but it was still their best record since the 2018 season.