UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status In Mavs-Jazz Series

Donovan Mitchell said that he will play in Game 6 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks played Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening in Texas, and the Mavs crushed the Jazz by a score of 102-77 to a 3-2 lead in the series.

Donovan Mitchell exited the game with a hamstring injury, but says that he will play in Game 6 on Thursday in Utah.

If the Mavs win Game 6, they can close out the series and move on to the second-round of the playoffs.

Therefore, Mitchell playing in the contest will be vital to force a Game 7 back in Texas.

Both teams have had their struggles in the playoffs over the years, so even though the Mavs have momentum that is not necessarily worth anything.

They have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

If the Jazz were in control, the same thing would be said about them, as they have had multiple good regular seasons in a row but not been able to do anything in the playoffs.

The All-Star duo of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has only been able to reach the second-round.

