Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral

Donovan Mitchell revealed that he was drug tested by the NBA after scoring 71 points in Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in Ohio.

The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Bulls in overtime).

Robin Lopez, who played seven minutes, had one point and one rebound.

After the game, the veteran center sent out a hilarious tweet (his post has over 124,000 likes and nearly 17 million impressions).

Lopez: "I'm going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game."

On Tuesday, Mitchell quote tweeted Lopez's tweet, revealing that he had been drug tested after his historic performance.

Mitchell: "Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂 😂😂"

With the victory, the Cavs are now 24-14 in 38 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell is in his first season with the organization and has been sensational.

In 34 games, the former Louisville star has averages of 29.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

He is also shooting a remarkable 49.2% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.

His 71 points are the most scored by a player in the franchise's history.

The Cavs have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), and they have an excellent chance to end the drought this season.

They will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Phoenix Suns in Ohio.