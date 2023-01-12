Donovan Mitchell's Tweet About Jalen Brunson Is Going Viral

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 119-113 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Star point guard Jalen Brunson had a phenomenal night with 34 points, three rebounds and four assists (on 11/20 shooting from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range).

In the game before, he had 44 points, seven rebounds and four assists (on 15/30 shooting), and he is averaging 33.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest in January (via ESPN).

The Knicks are also 4-1 in those five games.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about Brunson (on Wednesday night) that is going viral.

The post has over 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Mitchell: "Jalen Brunson has been going crazy!!"

Brunson is in his first season with the Knicks (he spent the previous four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks) and is averaging 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest in 39 games.

The former Villanova star is also shooting an impressive 47.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.

If he can continue to play at this level (and the Knicks are winning), there is a case to be made he should be in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Right now, the Knicks are tied for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.

Last year, Brunson helped the Mavs make the Western Conference for the first time since the 2010-11 season.