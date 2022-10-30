Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

On Sunday evening, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New York Knicks in Ohio.

Before the game, Mitchell sent out a tweet.

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours.

Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs.

So far, the move has looked brilliant, as he is averaging 31.0 points and 6.8 assists per contest in his first five games with the organization.

The Cavs lost their first game of the season on the road against the Toronto Raptors in Canada, but since then, they have won four in a row.

Mitchell had been rumored to be on the trading block for a while, so it was no surprise he was moved.

That being said, many people thought he would be traded to the Knicks.

Even Mitchell thought that the Knicks would be the team that traded for him.

The Cavs are coming off a season where they went 44-38, which was their best record since 2018 when they still had LeBron James.

However, they lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Mitchell has never missed the NBA Playoffs in his five seasons in the NBA, and with how they are playing so far, it looks like that streak will continue.