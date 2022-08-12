Donovan Mitchell Tweeted A Question On Friday

Skip to main content
On Friday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell tweeted out a question. The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks this past season.
On Friday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell tweeted out a question.

Mitchell: "When eating Yams and Mac and Cheese…Do y’all eat it separate or do y’all mix it together??"

The former Louisville star averaged 25.9 points per game this past season, and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game. 

The Jazz had a solid regular season, and finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. 

They squared off with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs, and All-Star Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the series.  

However, the Jazz still trailed 2-1 after the first three games.  

The Mavs ended knocking off the Jazz in six games, and also beating the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.  

They made a surprise trip to the Western Conference Finals in Jason Kidd's first season as their head coach. 

However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in just five games. 

As for Mitchell and the Jazz, they had another solid regular season, but once again failed to make a deep run in the playoffs. 

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA in the regular season. 

They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the playoffs, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round. 

This offseason, the Jazz traded away All-Star Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Jazz are in an interesting place where they will have to decide if they want to rebuild or retool the roster. 

