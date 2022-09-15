Donovan Mitchell Posts 4 Photos After Introductory Press Conference

The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin their season on October 19 on the road against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

This is going to be their most anticipated season since 2017-2018 (when they still had LeBron James on the roster).

Last season, they went 44-38, and over the offseason they acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz.

For the most part, he is joining the exact same core that they had last season.

Therefore, they should be expected to win at least 50 games, and compete for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday, the former Louisville star was introduced to the media in Cleveland.

"We're young, but we're hungry and we're ready," Mitchell said at the press conference.

After the presser, Mitchell sent out a tweet with four photos, and the post gained a lot of traction on Twitter.

There are over 11,000 likes and 200 comments in less than 24 hours since his post.

He is a very popular NBA player, and one of the bright young stars in the league.

At 26 years old, he has been to the All-Star Game in three straight seasons, and he has never missed the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been in the NBA (he was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft).

Last season, the Cavs had two young All-Stars in 22-year-old Darius Garland and 24-year-old Jarrett Allen, so they have built one of the most impressive rosters in the NBA.