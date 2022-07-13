Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Mitchell: "The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous"

The All-Star shooting guard has been in the news a lot over the last few days, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are showing that they will listen to trade calls on him.

Woj on July 12: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said."

Two teams who have strong interest based on reports are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Tony Jones of The Athletic: "Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation"

Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

Mitchell and the Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

They were the best team in the NBA in 2021, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round.

After years of being a good regular season team, they continue to come up short in the NBA Playoffs.

During the offseason, they traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.