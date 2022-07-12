NBA All-Star Reportedly Could Be Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, other NBA teams say that the Utah Jazz "are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios" for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said."

Mitchell and the Jazz had another solid regular season, but they continue to fall short in the NBA Playoffs.

They lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Two teams who have been reportedly interested in Mitchell are the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Tony Jones of The Athletic: "Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation"

Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

The Jazz had the best record in the NBA during the 2021 regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.