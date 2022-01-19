Donovan Mitchell's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Jazz come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 29-15 record in 44 games played.

They are also 14-8 in 22 games at home on the year.

Currently, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are in a total rebuilding mode, and one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

They come into the game with a 13-32 record in 45 games played, and are the 15th (last) seed in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball