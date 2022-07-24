Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Sunday

Skip to main content
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. The three-time NBA All-Star has been a lot of trade rumors with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks being two teams with reported interest.
On Sunday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge. 

Mitchell: "Yo Aaron Judge is going crazy"

Mitchell is referring to the fact that Judge is having an outstanding season (he hit his 37th home run of the year on Sunday). 

As for Mitchell, he and the Jazz finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.  

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Mavs did not have their best player Luka Doncic for the first three games, and the Jazz failed to capitalize.  

In 2021, they were the best team in the NBA during the regular season, but they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round of the playoffs. 

Currently, Mitchell has been involved in a lot of trade rumors. 

The two teams that have been heavily reported with interest are the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel on July 12: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

Shams Charania of The Athletic on July 13:  "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams." 

