Player Who Was Drafted In Front Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Free Agent

On August 20, Shabazz Muhammad, who was the 14th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

Back in July, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Muhammad had been expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Scotto on July 22: "The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several veteran free agents for workouts, including former 2013 lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad, league sources told HoopsHype. Muhammad recently worked out for the Sacramento Kings during Las Vegas Summer League."

Muhammad last played in the NBA in 2018 for the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He began his NBA career with Minnesota, and played with the franchise for part of five seasons before joining the Bucks.

His career averages are a very solid 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest in 278 regular season games.

He also appeared in four playoff games for the Bucks in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Coming out of UCLA, he had been a highly touted prospect.

In fact, he was actually drafted on pick ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went 15th overall in that draft.

He's been out of the NBA for four seasons, but he is still just 29-years-old.

At this point, he would more than likely be available for a contract that is not guaranteed or the veteran's minimum.

Therefore, he is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer, and training camps start around the NBA.