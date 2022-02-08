Viral Clip Of Julius Randle And Assistant Coach During Knicks Loss On Saturday

The New York Knicks have been a mess as of late, and are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29 record in 53 games.

On Saturday night, they blew a 21-point lead to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime 122-115.

During the game, there was clearly some tension on the Knicks bench between Julius Randle and an assistant coach.

The clip, which is going viral can be seen embedded below.

The Knicks are just 2-8 in their last ten games, and have lost their last two games.

After going 41-31 and getting fourth seed in the east last season there had been much higher expectations coming into the 2021-22 season.

On Monday, they will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

