Viral Clip Of Julius Randle And Assistant Coach During Knicks Loss On Saturday

Drama? Watch Viral Clip Of Heated Julius Randle And Assistant Coach

There is a clip going around social media of Julius Randle unhappy with an assistant coach during the New York Knicks loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

There is a clip going around social media of Julius Randle unhappy with an assistant coach during the New York Knicks loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

The New York Knicks have been a mess as of late, and are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30 record in 54 games.   

On Saturday night, they blew a 21-point lead to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime 122-115. 

During the game, there was clearly some tension on the Knicks bench between Julius Randle and an assistant coach.    

The clip, which is going viral can be seen embedded below.  

The Knicks are currently on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night.  

After going 41-31 and getting fourth seed in the east last season there had been much higher expectations coming into the 2021-22 season.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

