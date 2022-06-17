Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Dave Portnoy

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts to win the 2022 NBA Championship. 

After the game, Draymond Green sent out a tweet to Dave Portnoy (quote tweeting Portnoy's tweet from earlier in the series). 

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors made the NBA Finals, and their fourth time in that time span winning a title.

No other team in the league has been able to do that since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 90's.

Green was a second-round a pick out of Michigan State in 2012.  

