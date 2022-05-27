Draymond Green's Viral Quote After Game 5

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks to advance to the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years after they beat the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening.

The 120-110 win in Game 5 ended the series at 4-1, and the Warriors will now face off with the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

After the Warriors won on Thursday, All-Star forward Draymond Green had a quote that went viral.

Green has been with the Warriors for his entire career, and is well regarded as the heart and soul of the franchise.

He will likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer, and he does not even have career averages of 10 points per game, which speaks to just how great of a player he is in so many aspects on the court.

The Celtics currently have a 3-2 lead over the Heat, so they can advance to the Finals with a win in Game 6 on Friday evening in Boston.

