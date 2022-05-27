Draymond Green's Viral Quote After Game 5
The Golden State Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years after they beat the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening.
The 120-110 win in Game 5 ended the series at 4-1, and the Warriors will now face off with the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
After the Warriors won on Thursday, All-Star forward Draymond Green had a quote that went viral.
Green has been with the Warriors for his entire career, and is well regarded as the heart and soul of the franchise.
He will likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer, and he does not even have career averages of 10 points per game, which speaks to just how great of a player he is in so many aspects on the court.
The Celtics currently have a 3-2 lead over the Heat, so they can advance to the Finals with a win in Game 6 on Friday evening in Boston.
