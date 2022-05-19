Listen To What Draymond Green Told Steph Curry During Game 1

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-87 on Wednesday night to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California.

During the game, Draymond Green was wired for sound, and TNT shared a clip of what he said to Steph Curry during the game.

"Get your head out of it," Green told Curry after missing free throws.

The Warriors now have a 1-0 lead in the series, and Game 2 will be back on their home-court on Friday night.

They are the third seed in the west, while the Mavs are the fourth seed, so the Warriors have the home-court advantage.

This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been in the Conference Finals in the last eight years.

Curry finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Green finished his night with ten points, nine rebounds and three assists.

