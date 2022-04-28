Draymond Green's Viral Quote About Nikola Jokic

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets from the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday evening.

The Golden State Warriros defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 102-98 on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in California.

The win advances the Warriors to the second-round of the playoffs, and sends the Nuggets home for the offseason.

After the game, All-Star forward Draymond Green had high praise for 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets caught a tough break having to face off against a Warriros team that has found its groove for the first time in two seasons, and they had to play the entire series without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. and Murray are easily the two best players on the team behind Jokic.

They were swept in the second-round of the playoffs last year by the Phoenix Suns, so they are just 1-8 in their nine playoff games dating back to that series.

As for the Warriors, they had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals before their playoff drought, and they also won three titles during that span.

This season they are once again reminding everyone who they are, and they look like a team that is destined to make a deep run.

