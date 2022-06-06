Skip to main content

What In The World Was Draymond Green Doing?

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday by a score of 107-88 against the Boston Celtics.

The blowout win was huge, because they are now headed on the road to Boston for Games 3 and 4.  

During the game, All-Star forward Draymond Green was seen looking more like an NFL offensive lineman than a forward on a basketball court. 

The hilarious clip was relayed by Warriors on NBCS. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Green and the Warriors have been to the Finals. 

They have also won three titles during that time span.  

The Celtics won the first game of the series by a score of 120-108, and they also overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.   

In Game 2, the Warriors took back the momentum in the series, so Game 3 will be very intriguing to see who comes out on top to take a 2-1 lead. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

