VIRAL: You Won't Believe What Draymond Green Said After Game 2

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriros lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriros lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 106-101. 

During the game, All-Star Draymond Green injured his eye (he later returned) and as he went into the tunnel he flipped off fans.  

After the game, Green addressed what happened and had a quote that went viral. 

"I'm assuming the cheers were because they knew I would get fined," Green said. "Great, I make $25 million a year I should be just fine." 

The loss for the Warriors tied up the series at 1-1. 

There has been quite the amount of dramatics so far in just the first two games. 

Green was ejected in Game 1 for a flagrant 2 foul, but the Warriors still went on to win the game. 

Ja Morant had a chance at the buzzer, but missed giving the Warriros a 1-0 series lead. 

The win for the Grizzlies on Tuesday was very important, because Games 3 and 4 are on the road in San Francisco so they avoided a dreadful 0-2 hole. 

