Draymond Green Gets Amped Up After Workout With Jimmy Butler
Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler recently linked up to work out together ahead of their first full season as teammates on the Golden State Warriors.
Following the session, an exhausted Green was feeling confident about what was to come.
“[I’m feeling] great,” the longtime NBA veteran said to the camera.
“We’re about six weeks out. Right where I need to be, baby. And we're getting that [explicit] this year.”
The 35-year-old has plenty of experience in the NBA and has his fair share of championships. Since entering the league in 2012 as a second-round pick out of Michigan State, Green has collected four NBA Championships, playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on talented Warriors teams.
The Warriors don’t have everybody on board from their dynasty era, but Green and Curry are still running the show. This time around, Butler is on board after the Warriors traded for the former Miami Heat star ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
In a five-team deal, Butler was sent to the Warriors back in February. His time with the Heat ended on a low note, as he played in just 25 games during the 2024-2025 NBA season—and publicly confirmed he wanted a change of scenery before getting suspended.
The Warriors’ primary outgoing piece in the deal was the standout veteran forward, Andrew Wiggins.
With Golden State, Butler appeared in 30 games. He shot 48% from the field and knocked down 28% of his threes. The veteran averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Green’s time with the Warriors could end soon. After making $25.8 million during this upcoming season, he’ll have a $27.6 million option on the table for the 2026-2027 NBA season. With the clock ticking on his time, the veteran is motivated to get ring No. 5 in his collection.
Butler might’ve been uncharacteristically quiet in the latest video drop, but the outspoken forward is clearly motivated to get his first NBA title. Since becoming the 30th overall pick in 2011, Butler has had plenty of playoff runs without an NBA Finals victory.
In his last playoff run with the Heat, Butler appeared in 22 games during the 2023 postseason. He posted averages of 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.
With the Warriors last year, Butler played 11 games. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.
Butler might be ring-less now, but Green is confident that could change for the 35-year-old forward soon.