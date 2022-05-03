Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Viral Tweets During Mavs-Suns Game 1

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) sent out several tweets during Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Arizona.

During the game, Jae Crowder picked up a flagrant 1 foul for his foul on Luka Doncic. 

On Sunday, Draymond Green got called for a flagrant 2 foul in Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. 

The flagrant 2 foul is an automatic ejection, and the call got a lot of criticism because that left the Warriros without one of their best players. 

After Crowder got called for a flagrant 1 (which means he gets to stay in the game), Green sent out several tweets on Monday night.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 117-116 with Green missing the entire second half, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series heading into Game 2 on Tuesday back in Memphis.  

Meanwhile, the Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference after finishing the year with the best record in the entire NBA, and the Mavs finished the season as the fourth seed in the west.  

The Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round, while the Mavs beat the Utah Jazz. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

