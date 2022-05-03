Draymond Green's Viral Tweets During Mavs-Suns Game 1

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) sent out several tweets during Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Arizona.

During the game, Jae Crowder picked up a flagrant 1 foul for his foul on Luka Doncic.

On Sunday, Draymond Green got called for a flagrant 2 foul in Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The flagrant 2 foul is an automatic ejection, and the call got a lot of criticism because that left the Warriros without one of their best players.

After Crowder got called for a flagrant 1 (which means he gets to stay in the game), Green sent out several tweets on Monday night.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 117-116 with Green missing the entire second half, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series heading into Game 2 on Tuesday back in Memphis.

Meanwhile, the Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference after finishing the year with the best record in the entire NBA, and the Mavs finished the season as the fourth seed in the west.

The Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round, while the Mavs beat the Utah Jazz.

