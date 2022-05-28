Draymond Green's Bold Prediction
The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 on Thursday night in San Francisco to advance to win the Western Conference and advance to the NBA Finals.
After the game, Green was with the NBA on TNT crew, and asked by Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal who he thinks they will face in the Finals.
"We're gonna play Boston," Green said to O'Neal.
The Celtics had a 3-2 lead over the Heat heading into Game 6 on Friday, but the Heat won the game to tie up the series at 3-3.
The series will now head back to Florida for Game 7, and the winner will advance to the NBA Finals.
The Warriors will have a week of rest before Game 1, because they won the Western Conference on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, the Heat and Celtics are battling it out, so they will come into the series with a huge disadvantage considering the Warriors have had so much time to rest.
