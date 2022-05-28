Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Bold Prediction

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) thinks that the Boston Celtics will beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics or Heat will play the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 on Thursday night in San Francisco to advance to win the Western Conference and advance to the NBA Finals.  

After the game, Green was with the NBA on TNT crew, and asked by Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal who he thinks they will face in the Finals. 

"We're gonna play Boston," Green said to O'Neal. 

The Celtics had a 3-2 lead over the Heat heading into Game 6 on Friday, but the Heat won the game to tie up the series at 3-3. 

The series will now head back to Florida for Game 7, and the winner will advance to the NBA Finals. 

The Warriors will have a week of rest before Game 1, because they won the Western Conference on Thursday evening. 

Meanwhile, the Heat and Celtics are battling it out, so they will come into the series with a huge disadvantage considering the Warriors have had so much time to rest. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909864_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Bold Prediction

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18374814_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry's Explicit Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

Tell Draymond Green Thank You?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18158635_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Victor Oladipo Tweeted After Game 6

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After The Heat Won Game 6

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18374247_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 On Friday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18373232_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel14 hours ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

This Warriors Star Could Return For The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18306374_168388303_lowres
News

Is Joel Embiid Right About The Miami Heat?

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago