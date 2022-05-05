Skip to main content

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted During The Mavs-Suns Game 2

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriros) sent out several tweets during Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, and during the game Golden State Warriros All-Star Draymond Green sent out several tweets. 

The Warriors are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. 

They won Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, but lost Game 2 on Tuesday evening. 

The first two games of the series were in Memphis, so Games 3 and 4 will be played at Chase Center in California (the home of the Warriors).   

This is the first time that Green and the Warriors have been in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.  

As for the Suns and Mavs, they are playing Game 2 after the Suns won Game 1 on Monday night.  

The Suns are the first seed in the west and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round, while the Mavs are the fourth seed and beat the Utah Jazz. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted During The Mavs-Suns Game 2

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_15356240_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Devin Booker SHUTS DOWN Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18171706_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Luka Doncic's Crazy Move That Fans Are Going Crazy About

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17692304_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. With Devin Booker At Game 2

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant Get Booed In Greece

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17286913_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Draymond Green Flips Off Fans In Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17983995_168388303_lowres
News

Jack Harlow's Viral Tweet About Tyler Herro

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18198715_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What Draymond Green Said After Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago