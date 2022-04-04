Skip to main content
WATCH: Draymond Green Gets Technical Foul In Warriors-Kings Game

WATCH: Draymond Green Gets Technical Foul In Warriors-Kings Game

Draymond Green got a technical foul in the first half of Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Draymond Green got a technical foul in the first half of Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening in California, and during the fast half the three-time NBA Champion got a technical foul.  

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors came into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 49-29 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17993863_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Draymond Green Gets Technical Foul In Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15935794_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Magic

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17966446_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jordan Poole's Awesome Kobe Bryant Shoes For Sunday's Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_13957971_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Enormous Injury Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Trail Blazers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Injury Status For Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_7225318_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins Gets Dunked On By Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago