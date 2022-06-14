Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry After Game 5

Draymond Green had a great quote about Steph Curry when he met with the media after Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, and Game 6 will be in Boston on Thursday night.  

Steph Curry struggled to shoot the ball going just 7/22 from the field and 0/9 from the three-point range (he finished with 16 points and eight assists). 

After the big win, Green had an amazing quote about Curry.  

"He was 0-9 from three, he's going to be livid going into Game 6 and that's exactly what we need," Green said of Curry. 

Green finished his night with eight points, eight rebonds and six assists. 

