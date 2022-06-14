Draymond Green's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry After Game 5
Draymond Green had a great quote about Steph Curry when he met with the media after Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94.
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, and Game 6 will be in Boston on Thursday night.
Steph Curry struggled to shoot the ball going just 7/22 from the field and 0/9 from the three-point range (he finished with 16 points and eight assists).
After the big win, Green had an amazing quote about Curry.
"He was 0-9 from three, he's going to be livid going into Game 6 and that's exactly what we need," Green said of Curry.
Green finished his night with eight points, eight rebonds and six assists.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.