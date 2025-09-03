Draymond Green Just Got New Motivation From NBA Star
De’Aaron Fox didn’t hesitate to reveal his pick for the NBA’s biggest complainer.
During a segment on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back,’ Fox tells former NBA veteran Lou Williams that he would select Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
“Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What’d I do?'” Fox said.
The Warriors star has earned a lot of attention for his on-court antics, whether it’s complaining about fouls or committing them. Earning the role of being Golden State’s enforcer, Green has dealt with a lot of backlash from NBA fans and players as well.
Fortunately for Green, he’s built a solid resume throughout his career. He’s not the type to bounce around from team to team just to play an enforcer role.
In 2012, Green was drafted by the Warriors out of Michigan State. He was a second-round pick after four college seasons.
At first, Green averaged 13.4 minutes of playing time coming off the Warriors’ bench. By year three, he was seeing the court for 30 minutes and starting all 79 games he played. He became an NBA champion that same year and was a critical piece to the Warriors’ success.
At this point, the 35-year-old forward has four NBA championships under his belt. He was an All-Star for the first time in 2016 and earned that honor a total of four times.
In 2017, Green was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. He’s been a force on that side of the ball, earning All-Defensive nods nine times.
Fox might view the championship-winning forward as a big-time complainer, which isn’t a flattering honor. However, the San Antonio Spurs guard did give Green some of the benefit of the doubt.
“I think a lot of guys definitely have it, and like, a lot of times it’s warranted,” Fox added. “Nah, I’m not gonna say a lot—sometimes it’s warranted. Like, ya’ll both played, man. Reffing is god-awful at times. I’m never going to be like, they shouldn’t get it, because a lot of times they should.”
Fox’s comments just might serve as bulletin board material for Green and the Warriors next season. With the San Antonio Spurs hopeful of getting into playoff contention within the Western Conference, it will be interesting to see how Green responds to Fox’s comments when the Warriors and the Spurs duel it out.
The first Warriors-Spurs matchup is set to take place on November 12.