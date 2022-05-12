Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriros Got Blown Out

Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriros got absolutely blown out in Tennessee on Wednesday evening when they lost Game 5 of their second-round playoff series to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies, who were playing without out there best player Ja Morant, won the game by a final score of 134-95.

The series is still 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, but it just got a lot more intriguing.

Draymond Green, who finished the game with five points, seven rebounds and five assists, met with the media postgame.

The series will now return to San Francisco at the Chase Center on Friday night.

If the Grizzlies were to win that game, they would have the series tied up at 3-3 for a Game 7 back on their home court in Memphis.

The winner of the series will move on to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

