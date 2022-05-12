Skip to main content

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriros Got Blown Out

Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriros got absolutely blown out in Tennessee on Wednesday evening when they lost Game 5 of their second-round playoff series to the Memphis Grizzlies.  

The Grizzlies, who were playing without out there best player Ja Morant, won the game by a final score of 134-95. 

The series is still 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, but it just got a lot more intriguing. 

Draymond Green, who finished the game with five points, seven rebounds and five assists, met with the media postgame. 

The series will now return to San Francisco at the Chase Center on Friday night. 

If the Grizzlies were to win that game, they would have the series tied up at 3-3 for a Game 7 back on their home court in Memphis. 

The winner of the series will move on to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to make the NBA Finals. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18104085_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriros Got Blown Out

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_18241692_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Heat at 76ers Game 6 on Thursday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18243313_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Suns at Mavericks Game 6 on Thursday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18123799_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 5

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18040774_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 5

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18107837_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Inside The Bucks Locker Room After Win Over The Celtics

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_16841573_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Star Tweets HOT Take During Bucks-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18247796_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Off In Boston

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago