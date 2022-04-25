Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4

Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriros lost to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in Colorado.

The Golden State Warriros lost 126-121 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in Colorado.

The win for the Nuggets saved them from elimination as the Warriros had a 3-0 lead entering Game 4.

Therefore, the Warriors could have swept them and been the first team in the NBA to advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

After the game, NBA All-Star Draymond Green met with the media.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 NBA season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

They had been to the NBA Finals in five straight seasons and won three NBA titles prior to the drought from the postseason.

As for the Nuggets, the win ended a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated all the way back to last year when they were swept by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

Game 5 will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, where the Warriors will have a chance to close out the series in front of their home crowd.

