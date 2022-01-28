Skip to main content
Huge News About Draymond Green

Huge News About Draymond Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is joining Turner Sports.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is joining Turner Sports.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is joining Turner Sports, and the announcement can be seen from the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of TurnerSportsPR. 

Many players after they have retired join media network, but the uniqueness of the deal is that he is an active player in his career right now. 

Green is 31-years-old and is in his tenth NBA season.  

He was a second-round pick in 2012, and is a three-time NBA Champion.  

He is also a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA team, six-time All-Defensive team and was the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year. 

USATSI_17449695_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Draymond Green

23 seconds ago
USATSI_16476819_168388303_lowres
News

Cade Cunningham's Move On Nikola Jokic Is Going Viral

39 minutes ago
USATSI_17553270_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Said After The Wizards Blew A 35-Point Lead

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17554779_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

42 minutes ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Two Tweets Kyrie Irving Sent Out On Wednesday

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Viral Photo Of What Klay Thompson Wore After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17570340_168388303_lowres
News

Watch DeMarcus Cousins Get Ejected In Nuggets-Nets Game

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17569688_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Bucks

44 minutes ago