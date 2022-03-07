Skip to main content
Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Evan Mobley

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Sunday, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley.  

The tweet from Green can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Green's tweet said: "Mobley will be most improved and an ALL-STAR next year."

Mobley and the Cavs beat the Toronto Raptors 104-96 on Sunday, and he had 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in the game. 

