Here's What Draymond Green Posted To Instagram After The Warriors Beat The Kings

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening in California by a score of 109-90.

After the game, All-Star Draymond Green posted several things to his Instagram story, and one of the posts can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.

Screenshot that is captured from Draymond Green's Instagram story.

The Warriors improved to 50-29 on the season in the 79 games that they have played in, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

