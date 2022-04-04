Here's What Draymond Green Posted To Instagram After The Warriors Beat The Kings
Draymond Green posted an Instagram story after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening in California by a score of 109-90.
After the game, All-Star Draymond Green posted several things to his Instagram story, and one of the posts can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.
The Warriors improved to 50-29 on the season in the 79 games that they have played in, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.