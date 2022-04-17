"Shut Up" Draymond Green's Hilarious Tweet To A Fan On Monday
Draymond Green sent out a tweet about Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. The Golden State Warriors star then responded to a tweet from a fan.
On Sunday, Draymond Green sent out a tweet about Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
After he wrote the post, he quote tweeted a fans comment.
Fan: "Focus on your series... it's the playoffs!
Green: "Shut up"
Green and the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 123-107 in Game 1 of their series.
The All-Star forward had 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the win.
