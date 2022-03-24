Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, and the impressive 118-104 win also came with a shorthanded roster.

Many key players including Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had all been ruled out for the game.

Jordan Poole exploded for 30 points and nine assists in his star teammates absence, and after the game Green sent out a tweet about Poole.

Green's tweet said: "Y’all watched JP score 30 tonight. I watched him Grow. In a different way than most will ever understand. Gotta love it. JK a SUPER!"

The win improved the Warriors to 48-25 on the season in the 73 games that they have played, which currently has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

