Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted

    • December 7, 2021
    Here's What Warriors' Draymond Green Tweeted After The Lions Beat The Vikings On Sunday
    Here's What Warriors' Draymond Green Tweeted After The Lions Beat The Vikings On Sunday

    Draymond Green sent out a tweet after the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season.
    Draymond Green sent out a tweet after the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season.

    Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

    The Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings on the last play of the game to win for the first time this season. 

    Green went to Michigan State, and is from Saginaw, Michigan.   

    As for the Golden State Warriors, they are off to a sensational start to the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they have a 19-4 record in their first 23 games, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA. 

    The two teams squared off twice last week, and each team won when they were the home team. 

    The Warriors will host the Orlando Magic in San Francisco on Monday evening. 

