Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted After Game 5

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

During the game, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Draymond Green.

Kuzma's tweet: "Draymond green show look like it about to be poppin tonight"

Green then quote tweeted Kuzma's tweet.

Green's tweet: "It be poppin every night"

Green finished his night with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors are now one win away from the NBA Championship after the 104-94 win on Monday night.

Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night.

