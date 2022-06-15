Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted After Game 5

Skip to main content
Draymond Green sent out a tweet after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.  

During the game, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Draymond Green.  

Kuzma's tweet: "Draymond green show look like it about to be poppin tonight"

Green then quote tweeted Kuzma's tweet.  

Green's tweet: "It be poppin every night"

Green finished his night with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists. 

The Warriors are now one win away from the NBA Championship after the 104-94 win on Monday night. 

Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night.

