Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet After Game 6

Draymond Green sent out a tweet that went viral after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 110-96 on Saturday night to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Draymond Green finished the big win with 14 points, 15 rebonds and eighth assists and afterwards he sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter.

Green and the Warriors are headed to the Conference Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

They had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five straight times and won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of their second-round playoff series, and the winner will face off with the Warriros. 

The series is currently tied up at 3-3, and Game 7 will be played on Sunday night in Arizona to decide who advances to play the Warriors. 

As for the Grizzlies, they had an excellent season making the second-round of the playoffs, and finishing the regular season as the second seed in the west. 

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet After Game 6

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_17925353_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Cryptic Tweet On Saturday

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17644588_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_18185665
Injuries

Celtics And Bucks Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_18265579_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Warriors-Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinals Series

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18249162_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Celtics-Bucks Game 6 On Friday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17993863_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Tweet About The Celtics-Bucks Series

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18178110_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Desmond Bane Tweeted After The Grizzlies Lost To The Warriros

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18186483_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago