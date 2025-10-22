Draymond Green Sets Early Tone With an NBA First This Season
As the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers went head-to-head on Tuesday night, the star forward Draymond Green registered a first for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Green was assessed a technical foul during the first quarter of the first game.
via @UnderdogNBA: Took Draymond less than 7 minutes to get his first technical foul of the season
Green didn’t surprise NBA fans on Tuesday night. Part of the veteran’s game is being an enforcer in Golden State. Plus, he was in the top five in technical fouls for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Last year, Green appeared in 68 games for the Warriors. He accounted for 13 technical fouls throughout the year. He was ejected just once.
While Green’s techs were often highlighted because of his enforcer reputation, three players (Isaiah Stewart, Dillon Brooks, Anthony Edwards) had more than him, while four players (Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant) had the same number of calls.
Green, 35, is entering his 14th NBA season. Back in 2012, Green was brought on by the Warriors as their 35th overall pick in the second round out of Michigan State.
When he was a rookie, Green appeared in 79 games, averaging 13.4 minutes on the court. He was a reserve through his first two seasons in the league. By year three, Green started 79 games and was a key piece to the Warriors’ 2015 championship run.
Since then, Green has been a face of the Warriors’ franchise. The 2025-2026 NBA season is a critical one for Green. While he’s in the midst of a four-year, $100 million deal, Green is playing out his final guaranteed year for the Warriors. He’ll have a $27.6 million player option on the table at the end of the year. Green’s future will be in his own hands.
For the time being, Green is fired up, facing another potential title run with the Warriors. While the roster is made up of plenty of seasoned veterans, the championship experience of Green and Steph Curry could go a long way for Golden State this season, as they are hoping to make another run at the title just a few seasons after winning it all last.
It all starts on Tuesday night against the Lakers. Last year, the Warriors secured the seventh seed and defeated the Houston Rockets in round one. However, they came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two.