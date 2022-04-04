Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Kings

The Golden State crushed the Sacramento Kings 109-90 in California on Sunday evening, and after the game Draymond Green spoke to reporters.

A clip of what Green said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Green finished the win with six points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

The three-time NBA Champion also shot 2-2 (100%) from the three-point range.

