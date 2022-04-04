Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Kings

Draymond Green's Bold Quote After The Warriors Beat The Kings
Draymond Green spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings.
The Golden State crushed the Sacramento Kings 109-90 in California on Sunday evening, and after the game Draymond Green spoke to reporters.
A clip of what Green said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Green finished the win with six points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.
The three-time NBA Champion also shot 2-2 (100%) from the three-point range.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.