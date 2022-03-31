Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns at home in San Francisco by a score of 107-103 on Wednesday evening.

After the game, Draymond Green spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record, and have lost four straight games.

They are also 3-7 in their las ten games overall.

The Related stories on NBA basketball