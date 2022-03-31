Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Draymond Green spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns at home in San Francisco by a score of 107-103 on Wednesday evening.
After the game, Draymond Green spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record, and have lost four straight games.
They are also 3-7 in their las ten games overall.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.