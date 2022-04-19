Skip to main content

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Won Game 2

Draymond Green spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriros won Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriros beat the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening by a score of 126-106 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.  

Green finished the win with six points, three rebonds and six assists, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.  

The Warriors and Nuggets will now play the next two games of the series in Denver on Thursday and Sunday. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

