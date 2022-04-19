Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Won Game 2

Draymond Green spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriros won Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriros beat the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening by a score of 126-106 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Green finished the win with six points, three rebonds and six assists, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.

The Warriors and Nuggets will now play the next two games of the series in Denver on Thursday and Sunday.

